“In His Image is stunningly beautiful to the eye, thought-provoking to the mind, and challenging to the heart. The film recaptures what is quickly becoming the lost secret of God’s design for the human experience in a world committed to promoting confusion and deception. It is a must-see film for every Christian, especially our young people.”
- John Stemberger, Florida Family Policy Council
"This was done with such a loving message. It was wonderful."
- Sandy W.
"This film was biblically sound, uplifting, and inspirational to both those who struggle with identity and Christians who desire to love on those struggling with identity. Full of information & insight, "In His Image" is a documentary that captures the love and heart of God while presenting the truth in a clear and easy-to-understand way."
- Benjamin C.
"This film reminds us that change really is possible with the Spirit of God."
- Dr. Robert Jeffress
"Finally, a Christian film that addresses the LGBTQ issue with both compassion and clarity."
- Stephen Black
"In His Image is very moving and powerful...the way you illustrated my story was very meaningful to me. I'm proud and honored to be part of this film."
- Walt Heyer
"I think every parent needs to see this movie ... and every teenager ... actually, every person 13 or older. It’s beautifully compassionate and highly relevant."
- Kathy Y.
"Every church should see this movie. Thank you for making this much-needed film."
- Jamie
"Excellent!!! Very helpful and informative. Thank you!"
- Sharon M.
"This is an excellent presentation with great testimonials and loving confrontation with the truths presented in scripture. Thanks for sharing!"
- Carol H.
"Very well done. I hope it reaches many souls. Thank you for all your effort to make this project."
- Elizabeth G.
"Americans need to see this!! Thank you, AFA, for making this vital movie!!"
- Susie R.
"We watched it last night. So glad we did. Truthful, hopeful, loving, Biblical, uncompromising and showing mercy. An EXCELLENT watch!!!"
- Carol P.
